SKY Rehab opens COVID recovery unit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - SKY Rehabilitation Hospital helps patients who have suffered an injury or illness work toward recovery. They offer a long-term treatment plan to help those suffering from physical and mental limitations get back to being mobile and independent.

Chelsea Young-Lewzader is Chief Marketing Officer at SKY Rehab. We asked her what lingering and long-term effects they’re currently seeing among patients in their COVID recovery unit. “The majority of patients are very weak and debilitated. Their oxygen levels are low, their endurance is low and their overall health has declined. So like we do with all of our patients, we are individualizing their care and putting plans in place to help them regain their strength so that they can better care for themselves when they’re at home.”

Young-Lewzader says patients are receiving at least 15 hours of therapy a week. “Because patients recovering from COVID-19 are so weak and deconditioned all of this is really crucial to their road to recovery.”

SKY Rehab is also taking proactive measures to minimize the spread of coronavirus. They continue to follow all Kentucky Department of Health and CDC guidelines. Current protocols include screenings at the entrance and staff members being tested regularly and wearing PPE at all times. Visiting hours are limited.

They are also in the process of developing a COVID-19 recovery support group.

Learn more about SKY Rehab by calling (270) 782-6900 or click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.