Surgery repairing Thoracic Outlet Syndrome offered for first time in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - First Rib Resection surgery is now being offered at Med Center Health Heart, Lung and Vascular Surgeons.

When something causes compression to either the nerves, vein or artery it can result in Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS). Athletes are usually more prone to this as they often use their upper body.

Vascular surgeon, Dr. Magendran Danapal performs the operation where he removes the blood clot and identifies the problem which can be TOS. Surgery is around two hours with one night of recovery in the hospital.

While pain after surgery is expected, recovery has only been several weeks for many. The patients who get this operation will be in a physical therapy regimen for about six weeks afterward.

“I was very surprised at the recovery time. I’ve had a couple of other surgeries where I’ve been out for a good eight weeks. This was three weeks and I was back at the gym doing cardio, not weights, but cardio. So that felt really good on the surgery itself did not feel as invasive,” said Christine Gyms who underwent the surgery.

“Success rate for the people who have had it have it’s been pretty fairly good,” said Dr. Danapal.

Dr. Danapal is new to the Bowling Green area with a background, his primary interests include treating aortic aneurysm, peripheral arterial disease, carotid disease and thoracic outlet syndrome, among others. He has received several awards while in medical school.

“I find that the patients who have had the problem here in Bowling Green, have been on deep vein thrombosis and therefore you know, the reason why I’m doing this is because I first want to clear the clock in the beam, second, prevent any long term damage to the vein,” he said.

He adds that this surgery is to prevent long term consequences from having repeat compression to the vein, and damaging the vein altogether.

One of his patients, Gyms says she exercises about five days a week and received the surgery last January after she said she was taking a shower trying to wash her hair and her arm felt very heavy, took twice as much effort to hold it up. Two days later she said she had a tenderness under my armpit.

“They suspected that in my quest to get fit, I may have developed enough muscle or something has grown in this area as putting pressure against a vein, pushing it against my bone, my rib,” she explained.

Doctors were unsure where to send her to fix the concerned area because there weren’t any that specialized in it. Dr. Danapal she says, arrived at the Med Center at just the right time.

“I guess it’s been a fortunate coincidence that during the quarantine time that Dr. Danapal came to the Medical Center,” Gyms added.

