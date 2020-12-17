Advertisement

U.S. Supreme Court rejects AG Cameron’s request to strike down Beshear’s school mandates

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 photo, The Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 photo, The Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear said during his press conference Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the challenge from Attorney General Daniel Cameron in regards to the governor’s order to close religious schools due to COVID.

The lawsuit filed by Cameron and Danville Christian Academy says halting in-person instruction at religious schools violates the First Amendment as well as Kentucky’s equivalent constitutional guarantees and the Commonwealth’s Religious Freedom and Restoration Act.

The Supreme Court however said Beshear has the ability to close schools for in-person learning instruction due to the pandemic. Beshear said Thursday that private or religious schools were never directly targeted and that school was closed, rather shifted to virtual learning.

“The Governor’s school-closing Order effectively expires this week or shortly thereafter, and there is no indication that it will be renewed. The Order applies equally to secular schools and religious schools,” the ruling reads.

Read the full ruling below:

