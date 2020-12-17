Gov. Beshear reports record number of COVID-19 related deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Beshear gives the latest update Thursday on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear said Pfizer had confirmed 27,300 more doses of the vaccine would be shipped to Kentucky next week, a lower number of doses than what was initially expected. Moderna is expected to ship 76,700 vaccinations next week as well, with a further 33,800 doses to arrive the last week of December.

The governor reported 3,349 new COVID-19 cases and a record number of deaths totaling 54.

Kentucky COVID Facts 12-17-2020 (WBKO)

Watch below.

