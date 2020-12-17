WKU announces fall 2020 Scholars of the College

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Western Kentucky University is recognizing 13 fall 2020 graduates as Scholars of the College.

The Scholar of the College is the baccalaureate degree student in each undergraduate college with the highest cumulative overall grade-point average and a minimum of 60 semester hours earned in residence.

Potter College of Arts & Letters

Carder Venable of Portland, Tennessee, is Scholar of the Potter College of Arts & Letters with a major in English for Secondary Teachers. He is a graduate of the Mahurin Honors College and son of Robin and Joey Venable.

Gordon Ford College of Business

Taylor Cuthbertson of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, is Scholar of the Gordon Ford College of Business with a major in International Business. She is the daughter of Frank and Cher Cuthbertson.

Kelsi Brierly of Hanover, Indiana, is Scholar of the Gordon Ford College of Business with a major in Accounting. She is a graduate of the Mahurin Honors College and daughter of Denise and Kevin Brierly.

Benjamin Trotter Davis Jr. of Hendersonville, Tennessee, is Scholar of the Gordon Ford College of Business with a major in Mathematical Economics. He is a graduate of the Mahurin Honors College and son of Benji and Stacey Davis.

Kate Ngo of Bowling Green is Scholar of the Gordon Ford College of Business with a major in Accounting and Finance. She is the daughter of Suong Nguyen and Qui Ngo.

Nathan Rummel of Finchville is Scholar of two colleges, the Gordon Ford College of Business with a major in Mathematical Economics, and the Potter College of Arts & Letters with a major in Chinese. He is a graduate of the Mahurin Honors College and son of Melinda Keiner-Rummel and Danial Rummel.

Jinsey Zale Stinson of Munfordville is Scholar of the Gordon Ford college of Business with a major in Marketing Sales as well as Business Data Analytics. She is the daughter of Jimmy and Julie Stinson.

Ashley Salmon of Crestwood is Scholar of the Gordon Ford College of Business with a major in Mathematical Economics. She is the daughter of John and Stacy Salmon. She also was selected as the fall 2020 Ogden Foundation Scholar, WKU’s top undergraduate academic award.

Haley Webb of Crestwood is Scholar of the Gordon Ford College of Business with a major in Mathematical Economics. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Marsha Webb.

College of Education and Behavioral Sciences

Raven Lyndsey Brayman of Portland, Tennessee, is Scholar of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences with a major in Elementary Education. She is the daughter of Stephanie and Jack Brayman.

Alex Huntsman of Bowling Green is Scholar of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences with a major in Psychology. He is the son of Stacy and Steven Huntsman.

Kelsay Marcum of Monticello is Scholar of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences with a major in Science and Math Education, as well as a major in Middle Grades Mathematics. She is the daughter of Amy and Jason Marcum.

College of Health and Human Services

Gabrielle Meiman of Edgewood is Scholar of the College of Health and Human Services with a major in Nursing. She is the daughter of Johanna and Ed Meiman.

Due to COVID-19 changes, the Fall 2020 graduates will be recognized with Spring 2021 graduates in Commencement celebrations scheduled for the weekend of April 30-May 1. For information and updates on Commencement and college recognition ceremonies, visit https://www.wku.edu/commencement/.