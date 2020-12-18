Advertisement

Beshear Administration asks Kentuckians not to gather for the holidays

Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack ask Kentuckians not to gather for the holidays.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The governor’s administration released guidelines this week for celebrating the holidays which include a number of recommendations.

Dr. Steven Stack asked people to avoid traveling, not gather in groups of over eight, always wear a mask, continue to practice social distancing and to not attend any large events.

“There should not be any of the traditional holiday parties or gatherings where large numbers of people come together,” said Dr. Stack. “Remember large is a relative term. In this case, really large is anything more than eight or so people.”

The group of eight people should be limited to people from only two households. Dr. Stack encouraged everyone to keep their masks on at all time.

“Taking a mask off in an interior space at this time, when you are with other people is a high risk of spreading disease. You should always stay six or more feet away from people with whom you don’t live. Remember it is distance plus masking, it has to be both. It’s not one or the other. It’s both,” said Dr. Stack. “Taking a mask off in an interior space at this time, when you are with other people is a high risk of spreading disease, you should always stay six or more feet away from people with whom you don’t live. Remember it is distance plus masking, it has to be both. It’s not one or the other. It’s both.”

Beshear has said these are only guidelines and not mandates. However, both are pleading with the community to not gather to prevent the spread of covid.

For a full list of the recommendations around the holidays, click here.

