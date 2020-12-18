Blue Ash police host Shop with a Cop event to benefit children

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Police in Blue Ash are making sure every child in the area has gifts this holiday season through the second annual Shop with a Cop program.

Officers adopted underprivileged children for the program like last year, though with the pandemic in full tilt, the experience was different in 2020.

Families went through a drive-thru Thursday to pick up the gifts, which were picked out by the officers ahead of time.

Twenty children were chose from the local school district.

The police department received the funds from a grant through Target.

This year, they tried to get gifts that could be enjoyed by the whole family, according to Beth Roach with the Blue Ash Police Department.

“Game, ginger bread house... and then the’ll also have a night out on the town,” Roach said of one of the gift packages. “They’ll be able to go to the Nights of Lights at Sharon Woods and also be able to enjoy some food at Chick-fil-A or McDonalds.”

Police say the best part of Thursday evening was the smimles put on the kids faces when they drove through and got their gifts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.