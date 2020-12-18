Bowling Green mayor, city commissioners sworn in Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon, the newly elected Bowling Green city commissioners and mayor were sworn into office at City Hall. Usually, they would be sworn in at the same time, but because of COVID-19, they each took the oath at different times during the day.

“I’ll tell you it is a blessing,” Carlos Bailey, who was sworn in as a Bowling Green city commissioner, said.

Carlos Bailey and Melinda Hill are new to the commission, while Dana Beasley Brown and Sue Parrigin are serving another term.

“I am so humbled and excited about another two years to work for our community,” Beasley Brown said.

Mayor Todd Alcott also took oath on Thursday, replacing Former Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, who served Bowling Green for about ten years.

“At this moment I just want to work with all of the other commissioners. I’ve been trying to get to know all of the members of the city, and I’ve been getting to know all of the commissioners well, so we have a working partnership and we can work toward the prosperity of our community,” Alcott explained.

The families of each government official attended the ceremony as well. The mayor and city commission will come together for their first meeting after the new year.

