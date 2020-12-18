Bowling Green Noon Rotary provides 100 children’s books to celebrate 100 Years of Rotary in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Rotary Club plans to donate 100 children’s books to the Bowling Green-Warren County Public Library in commemoration of the club’s 100th Anniversary.

Chartered in September of 1920, the Bowling Green Rotary Club has conducted several events and activities along with making community investments and donations this year, to help celebrate the important milestone in service to the community and international projects designed to benefit humanity.

The official donation of the books will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Bob Kirby Branch of the BG/WC Public Library. The children’s books will form the base inventory for the library’s new mobile unit that will make books available to people who may not be able to travel to one of the library’s branches.

The Bob Kirby Branch of the BG/WC Library is located at 175 Iron Skillet Court, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

