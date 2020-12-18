Cold start, but seasonable and sunny conditions return!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Areas of freezing fog possible this morning as clear skies and cold conditions will allow a few rural spots to see extra frost and icy spots on trees, cars, bridges and some roads! Be careful heading off to work this morning. The icy conditions should cease by 9 a.m.

If you're shopping last minute for Christmas, then you're in luck! We're seeing seasonable conditions for this afternoon -- no precipitation! (WBKO)

Once the freezing fog burns off, conditions on Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-lower 40s with some high thin clouds! Clouds will increase for the weekend with temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than Friday. Isolated rain showers are possible Saturday afternoon/evening into the overnight hours. Stray showers will linger into early Sunday, but most of the day will have skies slowly clearing as high pressure will be back into the region once more!

Monday is the official start of the winter season, and of course it is pretty warm! Highs will be in the mid-to-low 50s under mostly sunny skies! Warm air will continue through the middle of next week with mostly sunny skies! Wednesday will be our warmest day with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with clouds increasing and showers developing late. These showers are a part of another weather-maker than will make things cooler for Christmas Eve and Christmas day! We are keeping a very close eye for the end of the holiday week as forecast model data continues to suggest that things could be cool and wet in the region. With the wet conditions, it looks to be rain to start with some snow mixed in on Christmas Eve. Stay tuned for now as we get closer... if you are asking Santa Claus for a “White Christmas,” then maybe he’s trying to make that happen. We’re not trying to be a “Bah Humbug,” but we aren’t optimistic for a “White Christmas” for right now. Historically and statistically speaking, we rarely see a “White Christmas” (a White Christmas is having snow accumulations of 1 inch or greater on the ground on December 25). For more information on this, please check out this: Probability of a White Christmas - NOAA Climate.gov.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. High 46. Low 30. Winds S at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated PM showers possible. Warmer. High 49. Low 38. Winds S at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray AM showers possible. High 49. Low 32. Winds SW at 5 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 68 (1924)

Record Low Today: -5 (1901)

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 29

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 62)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 38

Yesterday’s Low: 26

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 1.19″ (-1.58″)

Yearly Precip: 52.57″ (+4.71″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

