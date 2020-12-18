David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man who admitted to killing a young Madison County mother, Savannah Spurlock, has learned his prison sentence. David Sparks was sentenced to 50 years Thursday morning.

Due to COVID-19, the sentencing proceeding was a lot different. Instead of Sparks appearing in person before a judge, the hearing was done on computer video in a Zoom conference.

Sparks was live from the Lincoln County Jail. He said nothing during the proceeding, only nodding his head as the judge read the sentence. Other than formalities in a legal proceeding, little else was said during the hearing.

Spurlock’s family gathered around a computer monitor to watch the proceeding on Zoom from the commonwealth’s attorney office in Nicholasville.

Relatives and Spurlock’s friends said they really wanted to have Sparks have to look at them in person when he is sent to prison but weren’t able to because of COVID-19.

“He’s had a cushy deal the whole time. We’ve had to be very quiet, to not say something that could be thrown out in court,” said Savannah’s aunt, Lisa Thomas. “He has all this protection.”

Spurlock was killed in January 2019.

Police say Sparks killed her after she was taken back to his Lancaster home. In July 2019, she was found buried in a shallow grave at his family’s home in rural Garrard County.

Sparks avoided a life sentence by pleading guilty in the case.

Spurlock was seen leaving a Lexington bar with several men but Sparks was the only one charged.

Sparks will be eligible for parole after 20 years but her family says they will fight to make sure he does not leave prison early.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.