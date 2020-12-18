Advertisement

Glasgow, Barren Co. Schools plan for in-person learning in January

Barren and Glasgow Schools announced re-opening plans for January.
Barren and Glasgow Schools announced re-opening plans for January.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools and Barren County Schools have announced their plans to transition to in-person learning in January.

According to a Facebook post, Glasgow says students will follow a phase-in schedule starting January 4 to introduce students to an aggressive hybrid schedule that will remain in effect for the month of January.

Barren County Schools says they will re-open schools on January 11, implementing a hybrid schedule for preschool through high school.

For Barren County Schools, elementary schools will begin on a hybrid schedule with half its students on Monday and Wednesdays and the other half on Tuesday and Thursdays. All students will be virtual on Fridays.

If you would like to change your child’s enrollment option, contact their school.

On Friday, Governor Beshear issued an executive order which recommended schools not open until January 11.

Superintendent Bo Matthews has announced plans for our January restart. Schools will be sending additional information in the coming days. #WeareBC

Posted by Barren County Schools on Friday, December 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor-Grafton Health Department staff prepared five syringes with the vaccine.
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports record number of COVID-19 related deaths
Christmas display in Barren County (WBKO)
Barren County couple puts on impressive Christmas light display
Poker chips used for gambling.
Online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to the state of Kentucky
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field

Latest News

Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack ask Kentuckians not to gather for the holidays.
Beshear Administration asks Kentuckians not to gather for the holidays
One of the 23 quarantine babies born at Med Center Health Wednesday.
Med Center Health sees surge in baby deliveries ten months from the start of quarantine
Sen. McConnell receives the COVID-19 vaccine
Sen. McConnell receives the COVID-19 vaccine
Drive time won't be affected by the weather this afternoon, though a few sun delays are...
Temps on the rise as we inch closer to the holidays!