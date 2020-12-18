Glasgow, Barren Co. Schools plan for in-person learning in January

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools and Barren County Schools have announced their plans to transition to in-person learning in January.

According to a Facebook post, Glasgow says students will follow a phase-in schedule starting January 4 to introduce students to an aggressive hybrid schedule that will remain in effect for the month of January.

Barren County Schools says they will re-open schools on January 11, implementing a hybrid schedule for preschool through high school.

For Barren County Schools, elementary schools will begin on a hybrid schedule with half its students on Monday and Wednesdays and the other half on Tuesday and Thursdays. All students will be virtual on Fridays.

If you would like to change your child’s enrollment option, contact their school.

On Friday, Governor Beshear issued an executive order which recommended schools not open until January 11.

Superintendent Bo Matthews has announced plans for our January restart. Schools will be sending additional information in the coming days. #WeareBC Posted by Barren County Schools on Friday, December 18, 2020

