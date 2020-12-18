Hospitals on standby for Christmas, New Years surge in COVID cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday, Kentucky hit a new record in number of daily COVID deaths, and hospitals are watching whether the numbers get worse as the holidays approach.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, local doctors told WAVE 3 News they prepared for an influx of COVID patients. They said they weren’t anticipating virus cases to plateau or drop.

As Christmas approaches, healthcare leaders said the stakes remain high.

“It’s good news we got that vaccine, but as everyone is saying, that doesn’t fix tomorrow,” Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health Louisville Dr. Chuck Anderson told WAVE 3 News.

The week of Thanksgiving, he said COVID testing sites were packed and appointments were filled. At that time, COVID numbers were at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic in March.

One week before Christmas, Kentucky and Indiana are experiencing the same conditions in which record high numbers of cases have been reported and hospital staff is preparing for the worst.

Anderson said Baptist Health Louisville was near ICU bed maximum capacity several days ago, but it quickly was managed.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’re still at the highest we’ve been since March,” Anderson said. “The numbers are still there; we just didn’t go to that next level.”

Norton Healthcare Chief Administrative Officer Charlotte Ipsan said they’ve been keeping a close eye on the numbers. Dec. 1, Norton staff noticed the beginning of a downward trend. She reported the following:

The 2-week positivity rate, went from about 27% down to 25%

12% of Norton’s patients are COVID related.

27 patients total are on ventilators.

However, Ipsan said those numbers are still too high.

The two doctors said they hope the public listens to their advice for the upcoming holidays.

The FDA has approved Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID and is planning to approve Moderna’s vaccine soon as well, which both health leaders said is crucial. However, Anderson said that the public still need to do their own work to help stop the virus.

“If your numbers are super high, the vaccine is going to take longer to work; so, if your numbers are low, the vaccine works quicker, for the community, anyway,” Anderson said. “If we keep our numbers down, get vaccines for our community, maybe we can get there quicker.”

