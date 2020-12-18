House Speaker appoints Sheldon to several key committees

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Rep. Steve Sheldon of Bowling Green will serve on the Economic Development and Workforce Investment; Health and Family Services; and Small Business and Informational Technology committees when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes in early January, according to an announcement this afternoon from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.

“This is my second term and I have to tell you, I am ready to hit the ground running this session,” Sheldon said. “These committees are some of the most critical as we look for ways to come back from both this pandemic and the state’s response to it and I am excited about the opportunity to work on good, solid long-term public policy.”

As the House Majority Caucus remains committed to making the state the best place to live and work, the Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee is critical to creating an environment that supports business growth, creation, and recruitment. Committee members also craft policies relating to the unemployment insurance program, worker safety, and workforce development.

Members of the Health and Family Services Committee work on public policy that determines how the state addresses health care, public assistance programs like Medicaid, SNAP, and WIC, foster and adoptive care, mental health, substance abuse, and medical providers. The committee’s work in public health will be particularly important as the state continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Small Business and Information Technology Committee works to ensure that state laws help foster an environment that supports small businesses and their employers. Committee members also address broadband Internet, information technology planning, and Internet service providers.

“Rep. Sheldon is just an incredible asset to the House,” Osborne added. “With his background as a pharmacist and his real-life experience as an independent business owner and employer, he sees every day how the laws that go through these committees impact lives. I am thrilled that he has agreed to serve our state in this capacity.”

With these appointments, Sheldon is in a position to positively impact not only his district, but our entire commonwealth. The legislature is scheduled to convene the 2021 Regular Session on January 5. While the state budget will dominate the agenda, legislators are also expected to devote time to legislation aimed at strengthening the economy and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response to it.

Sheldon represents the state’s 17th House District, which includes a portion of Warren County and all of Butler County.

