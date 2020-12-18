Advertisement

Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery

Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.(Submitted Photo/KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2 years old, died Thursday after swallowing a battery back in November.

Reese suffered burns to her throat, esophagus, and vocal cords.

She was moved from UMC to the Texas Children’s in Houston, where she died Thursday morning.

Reese will be remembered as a “spunky, outgoing, and sassy 17-month-old.”

Her mother, Trista, is a hairstylist and her father, Chris, owns and operates Hamsmith Motor Company.

They set up a GoFundMe to help with travel and medical expenses that can be found here:

GOFUNDME: Pray for Reese

We’ll update this story with funeral and visitation arrangements once details are released.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock Toddler Suffers After Swallowing Button Battery

FACEBOOK: Pray for Reese

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor-Grafton Health Department staff prepared five syringes with the vaccine.
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports record number of COVID-19 related deaths
Christmas display in Barren County (WBKO)
Barren County couple puts on impressive Christmas light display
Poker chips used for gambling.
Online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to the state of Kentucky
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
House passes bill to avert government shutdown; Senate next
Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack ask Kentuckians not to gather for the holidays.
Beshear Administration asks Kentuckians not to gather for the holidays
A man walks past the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument as sunrise...
Visit by COVID-infected official closes Washington Monument
Prisons have been coronavirus hot spots.
1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died
Barren and Glasgow Schools announced re-opening plans for January.
Glasgow, Barren Co. Schools plan for in-person learning in January