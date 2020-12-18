Advertisement

Med Center Health sees surge in baby deliveries ten months from the start of quarantine

One of the 23 quarantine babies born at Med Center Health Wednesday.
One of the 23 quarantine babies born at Med Center Health Wednesday.(Rachel Tinius)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health is seeing a surge in baby deliveries and many believe quarantine is to blame.

The hospital’s baby and delivery floor was booming this week as they say they usually average about 12 babies a day, but that number nearly doubled on Wednesday in a 24-hour period.

“There’s been so many babies being born. They play a lullaby every time a baby’s born and I feel like every, like 10 minutes, we’re like, there’s another one. There’s another one,” said Rachel Tinius, new mother.

This month marks nine months after the start of March’s quarantine.

“We were just planning for that extra surplus of these quarantine babies. We knew this first wave of the quarantine that we would see that about this time. And we have,” said the Mother-Baby Manager at Med Center Health, Kim Dethridge. “When we started to see these moms come in, we just got the plan going to bring in our staff that we needed to get the day done.”

A mother of now three, Tinius surprisingly welcomed one of those 23 quarantine babies into the world Wednesday.

“We basically found out about her during the like initial lockdown of the pandemic. She’s like, a tried-and-true COVID pandemic, baby,” said Tinius.

Because she was one of nearly two dozen mothers in labor, Tinius couldn’t get a bed right away, but her baby Tess wasn’t waiting.

“They were able to stick me in like a C-section room, and we delivered on a stretcher and it was actually great,” she explained. “Like, when you’re at that point in labor, you don’t care one bit, and my doctor was here. The nurses were amazing.”

While some people didn’t follow social distancing guidelines during quarantine it’s safe to say it was probably for the best in some situations.

“Our daughter all she wanted for Christmas this year was a baby sister. We didn’t know the gender so she still doesn’t know she’s getting a baby sister-- so we can’t wait to get home. And tell her that she got her Christmas wishes.”

The hospital says all 23 babies delivered were healthy and most of them were set to go home Friday.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor-Grafton Health Department staff prepared five syringes with the vaccine.
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports record number of COVID-19 related deaths
Christmas display in Barren County (WBKO)
Barren County couple puts on impressive Christmas light display
Poker chips used for gambling.
Online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to the state of Kentucky
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field

Latest News

Sen. McConnell receives the COVID-19 vaccine
Sen. McConnell receives the COVID-19 vaccine
Drive time won't be affected by the weather this afternoon, though a few sun delays are...
Temps on the rise as we inch closer to the holidays!
The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion
Public Theatre of Kentucky
Public Theatre of Kentucky