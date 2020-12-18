Online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to the state of Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled that an online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to Kentucky.

The ruling said was for illegal gambling losses that began a decade ago.

It also reinstated a Franklin Circuit Court judgement against PokerStars.com.

Two years ago, the state appeals court rejected the collection of the gambling losses.

Governor Andy Beshear says the total amount is nearly $1.3 billion that would be ordered to be recovered.

The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet filed the lawsuit in 2010.