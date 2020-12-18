Online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to the state of Kentucky
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:56 PM CST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled that an online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to Kentucky.
The ruling said was for illegal gambling losses that began a decade ago.
It also reinstated a Franklin Circuit Court judgement against PokerStars.com.
Two years ago, the state appeals court rejected the collection of the gambling losses.
Governor Andy Beshear says the total amount is nearly $1.3 billion that would be ordered to be recovered.
The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet filed the lawsuit in 2010.