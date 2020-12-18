PTK to present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” as podcast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the past 19 years, the Public Theatre of Kentucky has presented “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” onstage. Due to the pandemic, this year it initially transitioned to a radio play, but will now be presented as a podcast.

Amber Turner is Producing Director at PTK. “It will be released just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so you can still sit around and cozy up and drink your hot chocolate or your cider and cozy up with your family with a blanket and listen to a podcast episode.”

It will be available as an episode of “PTK Backstage Banter” on Apple, Spotify and Anchor.

Turner tells us she is “optimistic but cautious” when it comes to community theater in 2021. She hopes PTK can return to live productions, camps, workshops, classes and fundraisers with COVID-19 protocols in place, including temperature checks and masks. “We do hope that everyone will consider getting the vaccine because I think that will just make everyone feel safer and help cut down on the cases.”

You can support PTK through their Twinkle at the Track fundraiser here.

