Sen. McConnell receives the COVID-19 vaccine

Washington, D.C. (WBKO) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted today that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus.



Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/kSBhI3EzzM — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 18, 2020

Mitch McConnell issued the following statement today:

“Since last spring, following health guidelines, I have advocated mask wearing, social distancing and other best practices.

“Because of the health professionals at the FDA, Operation Warp Speed, and provisions of the CARES Act that I was proud to get signed into law, we now have a vaccine that is ready for use. But I am disappointed to see early public sentiment that shows some hesitation towards receiving a vaccine.

“A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll “shows about a quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Roughly another quarter say they won’t.” It is concerning that half of Americans feel this way.

“The only way to beat this pandemic is for us to follow the advice of our nation’s health care professionals: get vaccinated and continue to follow CDC guidelines.

“As a polio survivor, I know both the fear of a disease and the extraordinary promise of hope that vaccines bring. I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine.

“Because of government continuity requirements, I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days.

“Even with a vaccine, I will continue following CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing my hands frequently. I would strongly encourage everyone to continue following these important guidelines. It is the only way we will defeat COVID-19 once and for all.”

