Advertisement

Showers to push into the area Saturday

A Brief warmup before Christmas Eve
By Jonathan Blake
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, clouds are likely to thicken as the evening progresses. Clouds remain thick over Saturday morning into the evening hours, but a chance of rain is likely by late evening. Sunday morning, there may be some lingering light showers, but conditions are likely to improve into the afternoon hours.

Monday, temperatures will be above average as highs will be in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday into Wednesday will continue to see above average temperatures and sunny skies, but Wednesday looks to bring mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers late evening.

Christmas Eve, a chance of rain mixed with light snow is possible. Highs are expected to be in the low 40s with evening temperatures hovering at about 20. Showers will end by Christmas Day giving way to partly cloudy skies and highs into the lower 30s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening rain. High 49, low 38, winds S-7

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 49, low 30, winds W-6

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55, low 34, winds SW-12

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 45

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 68 (1924)

Record Low: -5 (1901)

Today’s Precip: Trace

Monthly Precip: 1.19″ (-1.74″)

Yearly Precip: 52.57″ (+4.55″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor-Grafton Health Department staff prepared five syringes with the vaccine.
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports record number of COVID-19 related deaths
Christmas display in Barren County (WBKO)
Barren County couple puts on impressive Christmas light display
Poker chips used for gambling.
Online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to the state of Kentucky
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field

Latest News

Drive time won't be affected by the weather this afternoon, though a few sun delays are...
Temps on the rise as we inch closer to the holidays!
If you're shopping last minute for Christmas, then you're in luck! We're seeing seasonable...
Cold start, but seasonable and sunny conditions return!
High pressure keeps things dry to end the week on a good note!
Cold start to Friday, but temps become seasonable as sunshine returns!
higher temperatures in the forecast
Clear skies and cold for this evening