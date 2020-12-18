Showers to push into the area Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, clouds are likely to thicken as the evening progresses. Clouds remain thick over Saturday morning into the evening hours, but a chance of rain is likely by late evening. Sunday morning, there may be some lingering light showers, but conditions are likely to improve into the afternoon hours.

Monday, temperatures will be above average as highs will be in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday into Wednesday will continue to see above average temperatures and sunny skies, but Wednesday looks to bring mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers late evening.

Christmas Eve, a chance of rain mixed with light snow is possible. Highs are expected to be in the low 40s with evening temperatures hovering at about 20. Showers will end by Christmas Day giving way to partly cloudy skies and highs into the lower 30s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening rain. High 49, low 38, winds S-7

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 49, low 30, winds W-6

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55, low 34, winds SW-12

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 45

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 68 (1924)

Record Low: -5 (1901)

Today’s Precip: Trace

Monthly Precip: 1.19″ (-1.74″)

Yearly Precip: 52.57″ (+4.55″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.