View From The HIll: WKU’s First Year Village will showcase Living Learning Programs throughout the south end of campus

(WBKO)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Regents Hall and Normal Hall, located behind me, will be opening in the Fall of 2021. These pod-style facilities will showcase WKU’s Living Learning Communities.”

“Living Learning Communities are not new to WKU. We’ve had them for several years but nothing like what we’re doing with the two brand new buildings.”

This is Normal Hall which will house 250 students.

“Welcome to a pod …”

“There are twelve double occupancy rooms and 25 students that reside in those rooms including the RA.”

“It’s all centered around a central living space that is counting as their lounge or their living room for the pod.”

What this means is that first-year students living on campus will have more support than ever in Fall 2021.

Not only will students live together, but they will also take up to two linked courses together.

“It’s really meant to help drive student success. It’s meant to help orient them to the campus community, it’s meant to help them form connections with faculty and staff.”

Incoming freshmen signing up for housing can choose from a list of nineteen programs being offered, even if they aren’t sure about a major.

“So the programs that we’re offering are kind of broader in a sense. For example, we are offering a SEAS Living Learning Community, which is the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. There are nine majors that are a part of that school. .”

“In building one, Normal Hall, there are practice rooms for students that are engaging in music and also a soundproof room where they can do some recording.”

Building two is called Regents Hall and will house 360 students.

Once Barnes Campbell is demolished, a large green space will help bridge the gap to the remaining halls in the area which will also house some living-learning programs.

“The demolition of Barnes Campbell Hall will begin the first week of January.”

For more information on the Living Learning Programs WKU has to offer, log onto www.wku.edu/housing.

