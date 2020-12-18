Advertisement

Warren County Public Library presents concert in your living room

WCPL presents live performance on Facebook live
By Marisa Williams
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Library is presenting a Facebook Live event featuring two local artists.

According to their Facebook post it is “a concert in your living room that you won’t want to miss! Join our Facebook Live at 7:00 p.m. THIS SUNDAY for a live performance from two local artists! #WCPLatHome.”

The two artists are Mallory Williams and Jamie Resch.

Mallory Williams is a Bowling Green artist. You can find her on Instagram @mallorywilliams_music

Jamie Resch is also a Bowling Green artist you can find Jamie on Instagram @jamieresch

