Warren County Public schools announce plans for in person learning following winter break

Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools announced their plans for in-person learning following the winter break.

According to Superintendent Rob Clayton, Governor Beshear’s new state guidelines will enable WCPS to resume in-person classes in January.

Clayton plans to resume on Monday, January 4 with distance learning for all students, and plans to return to their hybrid in-person schedule the following week, Monday, January 11.

Starting the week of January 11 WCPS will continue to operate their hybrid in-person schedule on a Monday/Wednesday (last names A-J) or Tuesday/Thursday (last names K-Z) schedule with Fridays being distance learning for all students. There will be no change to the virtual academy.

WCPS recommends that if you have already decided to change your child’s current enrollment status for the start of the second semester, contact your school directly.

Individual schools will send follow up communication about this process in the near future.

