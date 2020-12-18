WKU’s game against Samford postponed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Women’s Basketball’s game against Samford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Samford program. The game was slated for Monday, Dec. 20.

Both teams are open to the possibility of playing at a later date but nothing has been scheduled.

The Lady Toppers are pursuing other potential teams to play on Dec. 20.

