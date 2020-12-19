Advertisement

Allen County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

The Allen County Health Department says be vigilant and do your part to protect our community,...
The Allen County Health Department says be vigilant and do your part to protect our community, wear a mask in public, limit gatherings, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover those coughs and sneezes.(AP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 since 3:00 pm Thursday. The Health Department is contacting the patients and the persons who may have been in contact with the individuals and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24-48 hours.

Allen County is currently in the red zone e for cases. They ask for you to be vigilant and do your part to protect the community, wear a mask in public, limit gatherings, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes. If you are sick, stay home from work, school, or other activities.

Allen County now has had a total of 989 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently, 845 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 127 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 17 Deaths.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor-Grafton Health Department staff prepared five syringes with the vaccine.
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports record number of COVID-19 related deaths
Christmas display in Barren County (WBKO)
Barren County couple puts on impressive Christmas light display
Poker chips used for gambling.
Online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to the state of Kentucky
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field

Latest News

Holiday Cheer Hughes & Coleman Campaign
Hughes & Coleman Holiday Cheer campaign awards Hope House Ministries donation
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Raegan and Maddie
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Maddie Houchens and Reagan Bennett
Kentucky Downs donates to Toys for Tots
Kentucky Downs matches gifts donated through Toys for Tots
Bowling Green launches ‘Text 9-1-1′
You can now text 9-1-1 to Bowling Green during an emergency