Allen County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 since 3:00 pm Thursday. The Health Department is contacting the patients and the persons who may have been in contact with the individuals and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24-48 hours.

Allen County is currently in the red zone e for cases. They ask for you to be vigilant and do your part to protect the community, wear a mask in public, limit gatherings, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes. If you are sick, stay home from work, school, or other activities.

Allen County now has had a total of 989 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently, 845 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 127 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 17 Deaths.

