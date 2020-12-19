Bassey dominates as Hilltoppers defeat Alabama 73-71

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a game that was just added this week the WKU Hilltoppers travled down to Alabama and defeated the Crimson Tide on the road 73-71. The Tide had no answer for Charles Bassey as the Junior scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Jordan Rawls may have played his best game at WKU. Thrust into heavy minutes due to foul trouble from Taveion Hollingsworth and Kenny Cooper, Rawls scored 20 points off the bench.

WKU’s defense was stelar throughout the game forcing the Tide to shoot just 39% from the field and 19 turnovers.

WKU improves to 6-2 on the year and currently ride a four game win streak. This win also marks the ninth win over a Power 5 program for the Hilltoppers since 2017.

Rick Stansbury and his team will take on Tennessee Tech Tuesday, December 22 at home before the start of conference play January 1.

