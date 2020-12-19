Bowling Green Purples win their 7th Football State Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples are your 2020 5A Kentucky Football State Champions. The Purples were able to defeat the Owensboro Red Devils 17-7 at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Once again the Purples defense came up big forcing two interceptions and only allowing 7 points.

This is the 7th state championship in school history and the first since 2016.

Junior linebacker Tyler Moore was MVP of the State Championship game.

This is also head coach Mark Spader’s first state title as head coach. He helped the Purples win five other titles as defensive coordinator.

