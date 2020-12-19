Bowling Green Rotary Club donates 100 books for 100th anniversary as an organization

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Rotary club is celebrating a century of existence, and to help celebrate they donated 100 books to the Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Public Library.

“I think it is quite an accomplishment when any organization is able to exist within a community for a whole century,” Alan Palmer, the president of the Rotary Club, said.

Throughout its existence, the organization has completed countless services projects to enhance the city of Bowling Green, but for the 100th anniversary they thought they would do something extra special.

“The Bowling Green Rotary Club has consisted of men and women who are great leaders,” Palmer said. “We thought ‘well why don’t we donate one book for every year that we’ve been in existence?’”

The books donated will go to head up a mobile library program put on by the Bob Kirby Branch.

“I believe this gift will just carry the community upward and forward,” Courtney Stevens said. Stevens in the community outreach manager for the Warren County Public Library.

The mobile library will deliver books to families in Bowling Green that may not have the means to visit the brick and mortar locations.

“There is just nothing like handing a book to a family or a child who, it’s just the perfect book for them!” Stevens said.

Stevens went on to explain that these books will really go a long way to benefit local children and their families, as they needed more updated literature for the mobile library.

“Especially in a year with COVID, when everything feels a little closed in, books open that world back up,” Stevens explained.

Investing in the education and well-being of young children is not a first for the Bowling Green Rotary club.

“They are going to be our leaders, our future,” Palmer said.

You can click here to learn more about the mobile library or apply for a library card.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.