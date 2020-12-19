Greenwood Baptist Church invites community to Christmas event Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas is around the corner, and local churches are having to adjust their holiday events to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Greenwood Baptist Church is inviting the community to their Christmas event on Sunday, with the guidelines in place.

“With everything that has gone on this year our hope was to include the community and to bring other face to face with Jesus,” Julia Rasdall.

Members of the church are inviting the community to join them for their first ‘Jingle Jam,’ which will take place Sunday December 20 at 6 p.m.

“We’ll have children singing we’ll have the candle lightings. So, it will be an event where kids will be interreacting with families,” Rasdall explained. “It’s also not just a kids event, families will be interacting together and it will give them the opportunity to hear about Jesus’ story and about what love, hope, peace, joy and Christ, how they all come together for advent weeks.”

With some pews marked off for social distancing, Rasdall said there will be rooms for overflow crowd. Each room will have a TV screen to watch the event.

“We have the proper masks and equipment that we need. Our focus is Jesus Christ and to just be able to celebrate him and celebrate his birth, but we are always going to look out for the protection of our congregation as well,” Rasdall said.

The ‘Jingle Jam’ will also be livestreamed on the Church’s Facebook and YouTube pages if you do not feel comfortable attending in person.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.