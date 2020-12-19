Health experts urge people to follow COVID-19 guidance during peak of holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas is exactly a week away.

While many Kentuckians are looking forward to getting merry and bright, health experts warn we should all stay safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Joe Monroe, chief of police at the University of Kentucky, says they’re trying to get as many people as possible tested for COVID-19. Hours of operation at the Kroger Field facility have been extended to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe says the goal is for the facility is to supply 40,000 tests. He says the whole process should take around 5 minutes, and the results will be back within 24 hours. Tests are free.

People are encouraged to pre-register to keep lines moving quickly.

This is all as many health experts say to avoid travel. Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says people should celebrate the holiday with those living in the same household.

He says he hopes there will be more of a sense of normalcy soon due to the vaccine, but he explains we’ve come too far to give up on our fight now.

“Nobody is more tired of this than public health officials and nurses, doctors, pharmacists, staff members, and all of these medical providers,” hall says. “many people in those fields are not getting any sort of holiday break because they are taking care of the people of Lexington and central Kentucky so if you’re tired, everyone’s tired.”

Experts say if you are going to go to a gathering, it’s best to keep the following in mind:

Try to stay outside

Stand six feet away from others

Wear a mask

Wash your hands

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test at the Kroger Field site, you can visit this website.

