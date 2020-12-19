Hughes & Coleman Holiday Cheer campaign awards Hope House Ministries donation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spreading holiday cheer, was the goal of one Hughes & Coleman campaign online, where the public made their voices heard that benefits non-profits in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The winner was then later chosen by you, on Facebook.

Executive Director of Hope House Ministries in Bowling Green, Bryan Lewis says, “we’re so thankful for the Hughes & Coleman grant that we’re getting, it surprised us that we would even be considered in that list.”

Lewis adds, “it’s just humbling for us to see that the community would vote and select us to receive those dollars.”

Lee Coleman of the Hughes & Coleman Law Firm spoke on the contest.

“We came up with the idea that was suggested from our staff for a program called holiday cheer, which is just picking a local nonprofit in each of those four areas to give a little extra help this year.”

The four areas Coleman refers to are those in which Hughes & Coleman has an office, like Louisville, Lexington, Elizabethtown, and Nashville among others.

“In the bowling green area, hope house ministries got the most votes. So they received $850 donation,” says Coleman.

Hope House adds that this year has been very different and due to the pandemic, “we’ve been overwhelmed, as you can imagine, with COVID assistance, and so many other just daily operational needs. So these funds are going to be extremely helpful for us to be able to continue to do the work of the ministry that we do.”

“I think it’s so great that Hughes & Coleman and so many other businesses would say how can we give maybe a little bit differently this year instead of impacting one we can impact so many other agencies across the county let the community decide,” says Lewis.

