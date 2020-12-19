Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Maddie Houchens and Reagan Bennett

This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two young fourth-graders from Red Cross Elementary School in Glasgow have found a way to give back to their community and spread Christmas cheer.

“What inspired us to give back to her community is that I think this is our job as Christians. We’re supposed to share God’s love and care for everyone and we just thought it’d be a great idea to give back to our community. And we will also, we knew that we were not in a situation where we needed that kind of help, but we knew we didn’t want to be in that situation. " said Maddie Houchens and Raegen Bennett, Heroes.

This year Maddie and Reagan were able to raise $500 for the Angel Tree Program.

“We know some families are struggling with COVID at this time of year, and they might not have a lot of or they might not have stuff that they need for their families. And we just wanted to help provide those people and help them make get a good Christmas for their kids, added Maddie.

“And we also once had a friend who didn’t have money, and we were able to help her. So we figured we were able to help others and it just felt nice to be able to help,” added Raegan.

To raise the money to help with the program the girls made ornaments themselves and sold them.

The girls’ homeroom teacher at school said they inspire her daily, and they find ways to help out their fellow students all the time.

“I’m just so proud of their servant’s heart. This isn’t the first thing that they’ve done to give back to their community, they actually throughout the year have been anonymous givers in our classroom. The special thing about that is, they would see a need, and they wanted to give to that need, but they didn’t want anybody to know it was them. So I just really respect that and I’m inspired by them daily,” said Ashley Hendrick, homeroom teacher.

The school principal was also extremely proud of what the girls had accomplished,

“To see them give the $500 over to Miss Penny, our Family Resource person here at Red Cross, and for her to be able to take that money and bless other students within the district is just an awesome opportunity for them -- and for our school and for those students who receive those funds to be able to help him have a special Christmas,” said Michael Davis, Principal.

For their giving hearts and going above and beyond to give back to their local community, we honor Maddie and Raegan as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I learn more from them. Sometimes I feel like I’m the kid and they’re the parents. They teach me grace and humility on a daily basis. They just, they’ve both always had true servant’s hearts. I’ve never had to coax them into doing anything. It’s never been something they’ve been asked to do or bribe for a reward. It’s just come really naturally to them always. They’ve always been big givers, and they’ve always wanted to help others and they’ve always had a true servant heart. So I think it’s just a gift from God, and I’m just I’m so proud of them,” said Candice Houchens, the girls’ mother.

