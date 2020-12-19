Kentucky Downs matches gifts donated through Toys for Tots

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots in Simpson County received a large donation from the staff at Kentucky Downs Friday morning.

“I love that my job allows me to do this, it is very important to the community around here. We want to make sure that these toys go out to the right people,” said Chris Epley, marketing coordinator.

Members from Toys for Tots gathered at the new Mint Game Hall at Kentucky Downs to pick up all the toys.

Kentucky Downs has donated to programs like Toys for Tots in years past, but this year was a little different.

“This year we actually matched what the guests brought in, so if they brought in a toy we matched their toy so we were able to accumulate all these toys this time,” added Epley.

All the toys donated today will be stored and used for Toys for Tots for children in Simpson County.

