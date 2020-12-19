Lady Tops fall at home to Mercer 71-54

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a tough night at home for the WKU Lady Toppers as they are defeated by Mercer 71-54 and fall to 1-4 on the year.

Greg Collins team really struggled with turnovers and getting shots to fall. WKU shot just 33% from the field and 15% from behind the arc. The Lady Toppers also committed 25 turnovers that led to 25 Mercer points.

At halftime, the score was 26-25 with Mercer only holding a one point lead, but in the third quarter, things went south for the Lady Tops. The Bears won the third quarter 26-17 and never looked back.

Fatou Pouye led WKU with 13 points and 6 rebounds. Freshman point guard Hope Sivori chipped in 11 points and 7 assists but also had 9 turnovers.

The Lady Tops were originally scheduled to take on Samford at home Monday, December 21 but that game has been canceled. Instead, they will face off against Tennessee Tech on the road Sunday, December 20.

