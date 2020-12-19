Lifeline Home Health visits assisted living spreading “holiday cheer”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At Christmas time, there’s nothing more important than family. Sadly, local seniors will not be spending the holidays the way they would like due to covid.

“It is sad that we’re not able to spend as much time or be as close with the residents. It’s probably not as sad as the fact that their families a lot of times aren’t able to spend time with them,” explains Trent Young with Lifeline Home Health.

Lifeline Home Health set out to bring the seniors at Charter Senior Living in Bowling Green some holiday spirit with the help of Santa and his elves. The group brought along goody bags to give out to each resident.

“Just to say Merry Christmas, just to let them know somebody out there is thinking of them,” Young says.

The appreciation is all over their faces. Many of the residents smile, while others are overwhelmed with emotion. Lifeline Home Heath visits local assisted living homes every year, but it meant that much more this year.

”In previous years, we would go in and go to each individual room from inside and actually spend a little time with the residents. But with covid, we’re having to do it socially distanced.”

They visited the one hundred residents one by one with a wave and a “Merry Christmas.”

Young says their goal is to keep people home for the holidays. The group’s next stop is Arcadia senior living. Lifeline Home Health Care also visited Signature Health Care in Bowling Green and “Bowling Green Nursing and Rehabilitation.

