Pilot project aims to help at home learners without internet

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Educational Television says it has partnered with the Kentucky Department of Education to launch a pilot project that aims to give stronger support to at home learners without internet access.

A statement from KET says it plans to use datacasting technology to send learning materials through its existing broadcast network to small receiver boxes in homes. It has previously used the technology to send emergency information.

The initiative is set to begin in January. Officials said the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need to improve how instructional materials are sent to the homes of students during prolonged school closures.

