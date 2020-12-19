Rep. Brett Guthrie receives COVID-19 vaccine; encourages confidence in it

WASHINGTON, D.C (WBKO) - U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie (KY-02), of Bowling Green, tweeted that he received the COVID-19 vaccine to show that he finds it safe, effective, and has no concerns about taking it. He adds that he encourages everybody to take the vaccine when it becomes available.

He released the following message after receiving the first of two injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“I’m Congressman Brett Guthrie. I’m on the Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, the ranking member. I had responsibility for the legislative oversight of the development of the vaccines, so I’ve been following these vaccines since the inception of Operation Warp Speed (OWS). I wanted to say that I took the vaccine today. I took it for the purpose of illustrating that I find it extremely safe, extremely effective, and I have no concerns about taking the vaccine. Always talk with your health care provider who provides it for you, but the vaccine is safe and effective. I’m willing to take it, and I encourage everybody to take the vaccine when it becomes available because we need to make sure that we beat this coronavirus.”

Click HERE for Rep. Guthrie’s video message. A video of Rep. Guthrie receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can be found HERE.

