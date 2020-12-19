Advertisement

Rep. Brett Guthrie receives COVID-19 vaccine; encourages confidence in it

U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie received the COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie received the COVID-19 vaccine(Office of Congressman Brett Guthrie)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C (WBKO) - U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie (KY-02), of Bowling Green, tweeted that he received the COVID-19 vaccine to show that he finds it safe, effective, and has no concerns about taking it. He adds that he encourages everybody to take the vaccine when it becomes available.

He released the following message after receiving the first of two injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“I’m Congressman Brett Guthrie. I’m on the Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, the ranking member. I had responsibility for the legislative oversight of the development of the vaccines, so I’ve been following these vaccines since the inception of Operation Warp Speed (OWS). I wanted to say that I took the vaccine today. I took it for the purpose of illustrating that I find it extremely safe, extremely effective, and I have no concerns about taking the vaccine. Always talk with your health care provider who provides it for you, but the vaccine is safe and effective. I’m willing to take it, and I encourage everybody to take the vaccine when it becomes available because we need to make sure that we beat this coronavirus.”

Click HERE for Rep. Guthrie’s video message. A video of Rep. Guthrie receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can be found HERE.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poker chips used for gambling.
Online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to the state of Kentucky
Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack ask Kentuckians not to gather for the holidays.
Beshear Administration asks Kentuckians not to gather for the holidays
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock
Shots fired in Simpson County
Man exonerated in 1980 murder sues Kentucky State Police

Latest News

Saturday was the last distribution day for Toys for Tots in Warren County.
Toys for Tots brings Christmas to over 900 Warren County families
(Greenwood Baptist Church)
Greenwood Baptist Church invites community to Christmas event Sunday
Kentucky Department of Education
Pilot project aims to help at home learners without internet
Rotary Club donates books to Warren County Public Library (WBKO)
Bowling Green Rotary Club donates 100 books for 100th anniversary as an organization