Advertisement

Shawn McPherson sworn in as State Rep. for 22nd District

Representing the 22nd District, Shawn McPherson has been officially sworn in as State...
Representing the 22nd District, Shawn McPherson has been officially sworn in as State Representative according to a Facebook post from Simpson County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes.(Mason Barnes)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Representing the 22nd District, Shawn McPherson has been officially sworn in as State Representative according to a Facebook post from Simpson County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes.

Barnes wrote, “I look forward to working with him as he represents us in Frankfort. I am confident he will do a good job.

I want to also thank Wilson Stone for his 12 dedicated years of service as our State Representative.

We are very fortunate to transition from one good guy to another good one.”

Judge Dennis Harper administering the oath of office to Shawn McPherson.

Posted by Mason Barnes - Simpson County Judge Executive on Saturday, December 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poker chips used for gambling.
Online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to the state of Kentucky
Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack ask Kentuckians not to gather for the holidays.
Beshear Administration asks Kentuckians not to gather for the holidays
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock
Shots fired in Simpson County
Man exonerated in 1980 murder sues Kentucky State Police

Latest News

Saturday was the last distribution day for Toys for Tots in Warren County.
Toys for Tots brings Christmas to over 900 Warren County families
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie received the COVID-19 vaccine
Rep. Brett Guthrie receives COVID-19 vaccine; encourages confidence in it
(Greenwood Baptist Church)
Greenwood Baptist Church invites community to Christmas event Sunday
Kentucky Department of Education
Pilot project aims to help at home learners without internet