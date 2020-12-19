Shawn McPherson sworn in as State Rep. for 22nd District

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Representing the 22nd District, Shawn McPherson has been officially sworn in as State Representative according to a Facebook post from Simpson County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes.

Barnes wrote, “I look forward to working with him as he represents us in Frankfort. I am confident he will do a good job.

I want to also thank Wilson Stone for his 12 dedicated years of service as our State Representative.

We are very fortunate to transition from one good guy to another good one.”

Judge Dennis Harper administering the oath of office to Shawn McPherson. Posted by Mason Barnes - Simpson County Judge Executive on Saturday, December 19, 2020

