SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKKO) - Gunfire broke out overnight in Simpson County.

Details are still sketchy, but the sheriff’s office says at around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning an unknown person fired shots at two homes in the Lake Springs and Witt Road area.

Authoritites say no one was hurt in the shooting. Deputy Matt Freeman is conducting the investigation.

