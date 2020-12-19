Toys for Tots brings Christmas to over 900 Warren County families

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The third Saturday in December marks the last Saturday for toy distribution at the North Pole for Toys for Tots in Warren County.

According to the Toys for Tots coordinator this year they have been able to serve between 900 and 1,000 families.

Today is the last distribution day for Toys for Tots in Warren County. This year they will be providing Christmas to almost 1,000 families. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/u4K8yvPNTn — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) December 19, 2020

Due to Covid-19, the organization was afraid that they would not receive enough donations to bring Christmas to the many families in need this year, however this year they have received more donations than ever before. Which has allowed them to store toys for next year.

“This is our last day to distribute toys to over 300 families here at the North Pole in Warren County. It has been a very emotional season we have received more toys and monetary donations than ever before and we really needed it this year because we know our numbers are up. So the overwhelming response from our community on their donations has been amazing and we have some exceptional volunteers that have returned, year after year to help us. It has been a pretty seamless process only because we received those toys,” said Janel Doyle, Toys for Tots coordinator.

On Christmas day Toys for Tots and the Bowling Green Fire Department will team up to deliver Christmas to families around Bowling Green.

