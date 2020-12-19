You can now text 9-1-1 to Bowling Green during an emergency

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the city of Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Police Department announced a new way for you to contact 9-1-1, by text message.

Today we are launching a new product for our community. Watch our social media this afternoon for the announcement! Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Friday, December 18, 2020

“Our 9-1-1 operators are ready to put this tool to use to help those in need and we just want to make sure everyone in our community has access to these emergency services,” said Dana Beasley-Brown, City Commissioner.

For the last 18 months, the city has been working on the infrastructure of the program with local phone companies. After a lot of hard work ‘Text 9-1-1′ is now ready to go, Beasley-Brown added.

"Text to 9-1-1" is now available We are pleased to announce “Text to 9-1-1” is now available in Warren County. Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Friday, December 18, 2020

City officials are hopeful that this new service will be helpful for emergency situations where someone cannot make a phone call.

“I see ‘Text 9-1-1′ being used in many situations for example if someone has a health condition or disability that doesn’t allow them to speak-- or maybe they are in a situation where they don’t want others nearby when they are calling 9-1-1. If you are a passenger in a vehicle where the driver is intoxicated or you are in a situation where you are trying to escape an abusive situation or other situations where you might be in danger. I am sure there are lots of other situations that I haven’t even mentioned now but I am hopeful that this will make our community safer,” added Brown

The future of Text 9-1-1′ may also allow videos or pictures to be sent to emergency operators.

“We are always looking for better ways to serve our community and our 9-1-1 operators they do an amazing job of assisting those in need of emergency services and this is just another tool that they can use to help. So we don’t really know where the future technology will take this service so we can only imagine that texting 9-1-1 expanding, and maybe to be able to send a video to a 9-1-1 operator or a photo in the future. But the technology will hopefully upgrade to allow us to be able to help our citizens in the ways that we can,” added Brown.

The texting service does have a few hurdles it needs to overcome, but they are working on them.

“So right now the technology does not exist to translate the text messages so hopefully that technology will develop soon because we want to remove that barrier as well,” added Brown

To use the ‘Text 9-1-1′ service simply text the number 9-1-1 and give your location and your emergency. Make sure to not use abbreviations or emoji’s in your text to avoid confusion with the emergency operator.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.