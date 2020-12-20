DSSKY celebrates Christmas with a drive-by celebration and new mural

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky’s Buddy House celebrated Christmas a little differently this year Covid-19 couldn’t stop them from sharing holiday cheer from their cars.

DSSKY had to cancel their annual Christmas party but still wanted to celebrate, so they created the Candy Lane Christmas drive-by event.

For the DSSKY executive director, just getting to see their smiles today meant everything to her.

“My job relies on interaction with them. Everything I do from a social aspect to help get them more social and more outgoing--which does not take much because they are very outgoing people. So being here by myself even though I get to see them every week on zoom it is just not the same. So this is just the most amazing day ever,” said Stephanie Morton executive director.

A special part of the drive-by was the new mural on the side of the Buddy House. In partnership with Arts for all Kentucky local artist, Andee Rudloff created the mural with some help from the buddies of DSSKY.

“For me as an artist to be apart of this project, especially at the end of this really long tough year, this has just been incredibly fulfilling and also has just reminded me what we can do when we all come together,” said Rudloff.

If you would like to check out this amazing piece of art it is located on the side of the Buddy House.

