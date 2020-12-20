Advertisement

Local Fraternal Order of Police delivers Christmas cheer across Bowling Green

By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 19, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Every year the local Fraternal Order of Police delivers baskets for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but due to Covid-19 this year they delivered gift cards instead.

Several members from various law enforcement agencies in Bowling Green took part in this special gift-giving event.

“So there are a lot of things going on around town today, one of them is the FOP they are distributing gift cards to those folks that are in much need this year. So we are giving several of those to Malcolm Cherry with the American Legion and these are specifically to be utilized for some veterans in town that themselves are in need. So we hope to bring a little bit of joy with those,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower.

The gift cards can be used to purchase a Christmas meal or whatever they may need from Meijers.

