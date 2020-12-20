Rain pushes slowly through the region

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain is starting to fall over the Bowling Green area, but expect it to taper off as the evening progresses. Lows are likely to remain in the upper 30s. Tomorrow, showers will be spotty turning to mostly cloudy skies by the mid-morning. Temperatures for Sunday are anticipated to be in the upper 40s.

Sunday evening into Monday, clouds are expected to diminish as Sunny skies arrive for Monday along with warmer temperatures in the mid-50s. While temperatures will be warm, expect a breezy day with winds as high as 15 mph. For Tuesday, winds will calm, but we see sunny skies along with mild temperatures in the mid-50s. Wednesday will begin a change in the overall weather as temperatures will approach the upper 50s for the day, but scattered showers will approach the evening hours. Wednesday night to Thursday, a strong cold front is expected to pass the area bringing rain, snow, breezy winds, and bitterly cold temperatures to the Bowling Green area by late Christmas eve. Snow accumulation is not expected from this system, but temperatures will hover as low as the 20s by Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Christmas Day, clouds will start to depart, but temperatures will remain in the 20s. Saturday will feature the return of the southerly winds and temperatures will rise to the mid 30s by the afternoon.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 49, low 30, winds W-6

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55, low 34, winds SW-12

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 54, low41, winds NW-5

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 49

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (1895)

Record Low: -2 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.19″ (-1.89″)

Yearly Precip: 52.57″ (+4.40″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

