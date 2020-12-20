Advertisement

Rural Med Center Health facilities to receive Moderna vaccine on Monday

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first shipment of Moderna vaccines made their way into the Commonwealth on Sunday, and they’ll be in South-Central Kentucky on Monday.

13 News spoke with a representative of Med Center Health who confirmed that rural Med Center Health operations in the region will receive the second FDA approved vaccine from Moderna Therapeutics on Monday.

13 News will continue to bring the latest as vaccine shipments make their way to be distributed in our viewing area, and the state.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: Number of COVID-19 cases declines for second week in a row
Shots fired in Simpson County
Man exonerated in 1980 murder sues Kentucky State Police

Latest News

Warmer temperatures on the way!
More sunshine and mild temps before Christmas
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Congress has reached agreement on new stimulus package
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: First shipment of Moderna vaccines arrive, 1,765 new cases reported Sunday
Wreaths Across America in Warren County
Wreaths Across America ceremony takes place in Warren County