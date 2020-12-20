Sen. Mitch McConnell says Congress has reached agreement on new stimulus package
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Tweet from Senator Mitch McConnell, on Sunday congress has finally reached an agreement on a new stimulus package.
McConnell writes, “As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own. Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way.”
