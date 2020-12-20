Advertisement

Wreaths Across America ceremony takes place in Warren County

Wreaths Across America in Warren County
Wreaths Across America in Warren County(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At 11 a.m. CT across the nation remembrance ceremonies took place in part with Wreaths Across America.

“All the wreaths before you represent our commitment as a United America to remember the fallen. We also want these holiday wreaths to symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in our armed forces, the armed forces of our great nation, and to their families who endure sacrifices every day, on our behalf,” said Cory Felts, Veterans for Veterans.

The ceremony in Warren County began at Barren River Baptist Church, where over 20 wreaths were placed upon veterans’ graves.

“My father and my uncle are both in the cemetery. Both of them served in the Army National Guard during the Korean War era. My father never really considered himself a veteran because he was in the guard, but was never sent. But I believe he is and I am happy they are doing this today,” said Jeff Manning, a retired firefighter for the Glasgow Fire Department.

Veterans for Veterans felt that this ceremony was important to have, to remember and honor our veterans who are no longer with us.

“We’re privileged to be part of this nationwide effort of honoring our veterans, and our partnership with Wreaths Across America. The main idea of laying a live wreath-- not a fake or synthetic wreath on a grave. This is to show that we as the living still remember those who have been before us and it’s a way to honor them. These wreaths are not just a one-day thing and they’ll remain in place until mid-January. They’ll stay out for a full month as a way for us to honor those who have served,” added Felts.

Veterans for Veterans visited a few other cemeteries in the area, but they are hopeful to have a bigger ceremony next year.

“As far as we know, this is we’re the only Wreaths Across America supporter in Warren County this year and we hope that that grows next year where every Cemetery in our county and surrounding counties that those veterans can be honored on this day,” added Felts.

