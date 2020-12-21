All Kentucky long-term care residents to be vaccinated against COVID by March

Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday morning, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived at numerous long-term care facilities in the Commonwealth.

Walgreens and CVS team members, which have a federal contract, will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in approximately 800 long-term care facilities this week across Kentucky and 11 additional states. Twenty-five thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine are going to Walgreens and CVS in Kentucky to begin the vaccination process.

Governor Andy Beshear said the goal is to have all long-term care residents and staff in Kentucky vaccinated by the beginning of March.

According to Beshear, more than 13,000 long-term care residents and 9,500 staff tested positive for COVID-19 at more than 400 facilities since the pandemic began in March. There have been 1600 deaths at long-term care facilities due to COVID-19, Beshear said.

Thirty-four residents in the last two months at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore have died due to COVID-19. Vaccinations will begin Tuesday at that facility.

“After months of battling the pandemic, which has made a tragic and indelible impact on Kentucky’s seniors, given that over 66% of COVID-19-related deaths have been among residents of these facilities, today is as unforgettable as March 6, 2020,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary, Eric Friedlanderover.

The CDC estimates completion of vaccine distribution to long-term care facility residents within the next four-to-five weeks.

