BG Freedom Walkers gives Christmas gifts and meals to the community

Karika Nelson loads Christmas meals into a container.
By Ashton Jones
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local group is using its resources to give those in need a better Christmas.

The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers delivered Christmas gifts to over 20 families and cooked Christmas dinner for over 250 people in Bowling Green.

Freedom Walkers founder Karika Nelson says they took meals to a local apartment complex and the salvation army as well. Nelson says the people they’ve helped have been touched by their good deeds

“We know what we need to do and what our mission is and what we intend to do for bowling green, but it just feels good for them to know that there’s still people in the city of Bowling Green that still care about them and will not let them go without, especially during the Christmas holiday season,” says Nelson.

The group says they hope to continue sponsoring kids for Christmas and providing meals in the years to come. Their goal next year is to sponsor 50 kids.

