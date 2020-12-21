Advertisement

Bowling Green man to run ultra relay run to support MS research

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2021, 19 runners will complete a 3,260-mile relay across America to raise awareness and funds to help cure multiple sclerosis. Among them, Bowling Green’s Logan Locke who will run 141 miles in five days from Indiana to Ohio.

The MS Run the US ultra-relay is a 3,260-mile relay across America to raise awareness and funds to help cure multiple sclerosis. The relay begins in Santa Monica, California on April 9, 2021 and is completed in New York City on August 20, 2021.

Logan was inspired to run for MS Run the US relay because he has a passion for running and helping others. He graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2018, where he was a cheerleader for 4 years. He began running to better his health. After college and cheerleading was over, it became his outlet. It is now what motivates him to help others. “I think about those who can’t - that is what drives me to push my body and mind to places that most won’t,” said Logan.

Logan will begin his segment of the MS Run the US relay on July 20 in Valparaiso, Indiana and will ﬁnish on July 24 in Van Wert, Ohio. He is currently training and fundraising. You can make a donation here or email logan.locke@wku.edu to purchase to t-shirt. During his training, he will run close to 1000-miles in the Bowling Green area.

